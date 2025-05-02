Enzo Maresca Reveals Why Chelsea Must Give Liverpool Guard Of Honour On Sunday

Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed that his team will honour the reigning champions, Liverpool, with a guard of honour during their upcoming match on Sunday.

For a significant portion of the current season, Chelsea emerged as Liverpool’s most formidable challenger in the Premier League title race.

However, a series of disappointing results, including losses to Fulham and Ipswich during the busy Christmas period, disrupted Maresca’s campaign and ultimately hindered their chances of clinching the top spot.

In light of the guard of honour, Maresca elaborated on the importance of this tradition, expressing a desire for his players to not only recognize the significance of the gesture but also to internalize its meaning.

He urged his squad to reflect on the aspiration, saying, “One day, I would like to be there,” indicating a long-term goal of returning to title contention.

As Chelsea prepare to face Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, they remain in pursuit of Champions League qualifications.

Despite the current disparity in points between them and the Merseysiders, Maresca remains optimistic about his team’s trajectory.

He stated, “The gap between us and Liverpool is evident, but my feeling is that we are making progress. I am hopeful that this gap can continue to narrow.”

When discussing the guard of honour, Maresca emphasized its significance, stating, “It’s a tradition we must uphold. They have won the Premier League, and they absolutely deserve this recognition.”

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.