Emir Sanusi Appoints New Galadiman Kano, Four Others

The reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the appointment of five high-ranking traditional titleholders, including a new Galadiman Kano.

Naija News reports that Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero was named the Galadiman Kano, leading the list of appointees.

Others honoured include Alhaji Kabir Tijjani Hashim, the District Head of Nassarawa, who now assumes the title of Wamban Kano; Alhaji Mahmud Ado Bayero, District Head of Gwale, who has become the Turakin Kano; Adam Lamido Sanusi, named Tafidan Kano; and Alhaji Ahmad Abbas Sanusi, who received the title of Yariman Kano.

During the turbaning ceremony at the Emir’s Palace on Friday, Emir Sanusi charged the new titleholders to lead with integrity and dedication.

“You have been chosen based on your track records and that of your families. Most of you have demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the emirate and our lineage and have contributed immensely to supporting the poor and advancing society. I urge you all to emulate your forebears. May God guide you in discharging your duties,” he stated.

The ceremony drew attendance from high-profile figures including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, members of the Kano State executive council, traditional rulers, religious figures, family members, and well-wishers.

In a notable development, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, also performed a turbaning ceremony at the Nassarawa mini palace, where he named Alhaji Sunusi Lamido Ado Bayero as the Galadiman Kano.