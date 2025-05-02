Cybersecurity Expert Arrested In Nigeria For Alleged Unauthorized Access To Website And Intellectual Property Theft

John Ebinyi Odey, a former employee of Forward Edge Consulting Ltd. and the operator of Redhound Consulting (also known as Stodachon), has been detained by the Police Cybercrime Unit in Nigeria.

Odey is facing serious charges, including system interference and intellectual property theft, which have sparked widespread concern and debate within Nigeria’s tech and legal communities.

Odey, known for his work in the cybersecurity field, particularly in offensive security, has been accused of unauthorized access to proprietary systems and the theft of valuable digital assets. The charges reportedly stem from his time at Forward Edge Consulting Ltd., a well-known cybersecurity consulting and training firm.

Sources close to the investigation suggest that the arrest followed internal probes initiated by Forward Edge, following concerns about potential data breaches and unauthorised access to their systems.

While the details of the investigation remain unclear, it has raised significant questions about the security of sensitive digital assets and the protection of intellectual property in an increasingly interconnected world. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but the case has already garnered attention, both within Nigeria’s cybersecurity community and beyond, due to the serious nature of the allegations.

As the investigation unfolds, further details are expected to be released, but the situation remains closely monitored by industry experts, legal authorities, and tech professionals across Nigeria.