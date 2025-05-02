Breaking: Lagos BRT Driver Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Bamise

The Lagos state high court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced a driver of the Lagos bus rapid transit (BRT), Andrew Nice Ominikoron, to death by hanging for killing a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

The trial judge, Sherifat Sonaike, gave the verdict on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Naija News recalls that the Lagos State Government had arraigned Ominnikoron on a four-count charge of conspiracy, murder, and two counts of rape.

The prosecution alleged that on November 25, 2021, Ominnikoron raped a 29-year-old woman, Nneka Maryjane Ozezulu, in Lagos. He was also accused of conspiring with others, who are still at large, to sexually assault his 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, before murdering her.

More details to come…