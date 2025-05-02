Breaking: Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicles In Enugu Checkpoint Attack

Enugu State has witnessed another brutal attack as unidentified gunmen suspected to be armed robbers launched a deadly assault on a police checkpoint, resulting in the death of two officers.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at Agbogugu, a town situated along the Enugu-Ozalla-Port Harcourt Old Road in Awgu Local Government Area. During the assault, the attackers burnt a patrol van and a Sienna vehicle used by the police at the checkpoint.

According to local sources who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday, the armed men executed the attack swiftly, disarming the officers and setting the vehicles ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the attackers met little to no resistance and left Agbogugu town unchallenged.

“Yesterday evening, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked a police checkpoint in Agbogugu along Enugu-Ozalla-Port Harcourt Old Road, killing two police officers. They also burned two vehicles, a Sienna and a police patrol van,” an eyewitness recounted.

The two victims of the attack were identified as the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) and another officer locally known as “Big.”

“Police from Enugu also came and took the burned vehicles away. I learned that the assailants carted away the slain officers’ weapons,” the eyewitness added.

This latest violence adds to the growing list of fatal attacks targeting law enforcement in Enugu North Senatorial District over recent months.