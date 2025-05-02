Federal Colleges Of Education Set To Issue Bachelor’s Degrees

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday officially rolled out the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), following the passage of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

Naija News gathered that the landmark legislation, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, empowers FCOEs to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education.

This policy marks a pivotal development in the ongoing reform of Nigeria’s teacher education system.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who announced the rollout of the policy in Abuja, hailed the initiative as a bold and transformative move for the nation’s educational landscape.

“The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation. “It enables FCOEs to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees, empowering institutions, broadening access, and improving the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria,” Dr. Alausa said.

Under the new policy, all FCOEs that meet the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards are now eligible to offer dual qualifications, thereby ensuring that a wider range of educational institutions can participate.

The policy eliminates the need for university affiliations in the issuance of degrees, expanding access to higher education, especially for those seeking education degrees outside the traditional university system.

The Minister further explained that by offering both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees, the policy addresses the challenges of declining enrollment, ensures the relevance of FCOEs, and strengthens the institutions’ roles in educating future teachers.

The Dual Mandate Policy also provides FCOEs with greater autonomy in developing and implementing curricula. This flexibility will enable institutions to respond more quickly to the evolving needs and trends in the teaching profession.

Alausa emphasized the far-reaching effects of the policy on the quality of education, stating, “No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers. This policy strengthens the foundation of our education system, ensuring that every teacher is well-trained, qualified, and prepared.”

The implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy signifies a major milestone in Nigeria’s quest to enhance the quality of education and address critical issues in the education sector.