‘Best Day Of My Life’ – Arne Slot Speaks On Liverpool Premier League Title Win

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, expressed on Friday that clinching the Premier League title at Anfield was among the most memorable moments of his life as he begins to focus on the upcoming season.

The Reds achieved a remarkable 5-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday, securing a historic 20th English Premier League title with four matches remaining while enjoying an electrifying atmosphere at their bustling home ground.

Slot noted that Liverpool’s Premier League success would positively influence their recruitment efforts.

Naija News reports that Liverpool won the league with captain Virgil van Dijk and leading scorer Mohamed Salah, who recently extended their contracts with the club.

Giving an update on his players, Slot mentioned that there were no new developments regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remains a target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

“Maybe for all the Liverpool fans, but for many of them, one of the best days of their lives, and I think it was the same for me,” said Slot while remarking on his experience so far at Anfield.

“The way the whole day went, arriving at the stadium, how intense the fans already were, then during the game going 1-0 behind, so it even felt like, ‘Oh, they’re not going to give it to us, we have to work for it’.

“Scoring the goals, seeing how much it meant to the players but also to the fans, for me, was really special to be part of.”

Liverpool travel to face fifth-placed Chelsea on Sunday before taking on Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace in their remaining games.

“It’s nice that we play some very strong teams with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Palace, so that gives immediate challenge to those games,” said Slot, 46.

“It’s the end of the season but we also have to look at this as the start of next season already.

“We found a way to win, which is a quality that we didn’t need a lot, because we were mostly the better team on the pitch.”

Slot expressed shock at the 22-point difference between his side and Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, whom he felt were the better team when they met in October, even though Liverpool won 2-1.

“But in that game we had to suffer more than any other game, maybe. So to be so many points ahead of them is a big compliment for everyone here at this club,” the Dutchman said.

The former Feyenoord boss said he would rotate in the final games of the season.

“Some of them deserve to play already earlier this season because they’ve trained so well,” he said.

“They are good enough to play for this club but I mainly chose the same players.

“And I think this is also a moment to see where they are, also looking towards next season maybe a bit already. But definitely also because they deserve to play this season.

“Winning the league, having these fans, I think this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that’s definitely helpful.”