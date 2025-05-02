Baba-Ahmed Speaks On Tinubu’s Relationship With Shettima

The former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Bola Tinubu in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has addressed growing speculation regarding the relationship between the President and his Vice.

Naija News understands that rumours have been circulating that President Tinubu might sideline or even drop Vice President Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections, prompting concerns within political circles.

However, these claims have been repeatedly denied by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has labelled such reports as baseless.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed, who resigned from his position as the political adviser to President Tinubu, said there is no truth in the report making the rounds online.

He said, “I didn’t see that. I find it odd. Between the two of them I think those rumours are cooked to be honest.

“I never really interacted with the President. I never sat down with Tinubu to ask him how he felt about Shettima.

“But I spoke with Shettima. I can tell you only from Shettima’s perspective. I don’t think Shettima feels he’s been sidelined.

“I don’t think he feels Tinubu has any grievance against him. I saw a President and a Vice president who work well. The synergy was there.”