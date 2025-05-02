Atiku, Obi Explore Alliance To Challenge Tinubu In 2027 Election

An associate of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that Atiku is willing to collaborate with the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in a bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Punch, a source close to Atiku, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that behind-the-scenes coalition talks are already in progress.

According to the source, Atiku and Obi, having realised that they need each other to achieve their shared goal of good governance, are now committed to working together.

Naija News understands that Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election with a total of 6,984,520 votes, has repeatedly stated his determination to lead a formidable opposition force capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Atiku’s plan to form a strong opposition has gained momentum as President Tinubu’s path to a second term appears increasingly uncertain. He faces opposition not only from rival parties but also from disgruntled figures within his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among these figures are former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently renounced his APC membership, criticised the Tinubu administration, and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The source speaking on the coalition said, “There is no doubt that they have learned their lessons and are ready to work together. They now realise that to defeat Tinubu, they cannot go it alone.

“Data from the 2023 election shows Atiku won in 12 states with over six million votes, while Obi claimed 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Combined, their votes would have clearly surpassed Tinubu’s eight-plus million. That’s why serious meetings are already ongoing, though quietly.”

The source close to Atiku further accused President Tinubu of employing divisive political tactics, which, they claim, contributed to El-Rufai’s decision to leave the APC.

“Tinubu is attempting to play the North against the South, assuming he can build a winning coalition. But he’s mistaken — that’s part of why El-Rufai left,” the source said.