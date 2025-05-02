Arteta Insists William Saliba Is Happy At Arsenal Amid Real Madrid Interest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that French centre-back William Saliba is committed to the Premier League club, amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

“I’m certain, because I had the conversation with Saliba, that he is so happy here,” Arteta said in a press conference earlier today, May 2. “He wants to continue with us. I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

Saliba, 24, has been a standout performer for Arsenal this season, making 27 Premier League appearances and contributing to 11 clean sheets.

He has also scored two goals and maintained a strong presence in the UEFA Champions League with a passing accuracy of 93.43% and 80 clearances across seven matches.

Despite his clear importance to Arsenal’s defensive structure, Saliba has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly identified him as their top defensive target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Reports suggest the La Liga side is considering a record-breaking offer to secure his services.

In response, Arsenal are reportedly preparing a lucrative contract extension to keep Saliba at the Emirates. The new deal could see him earn up to €300,000 per week. Saliba is currently under contract with the Gunners until 2027.

The club’s efforts to retain the French international underline his growing influence and the desire to build a long-term future around him in North London.