Abure Is Out, I’m Not Leaving LP – Gov Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has said he will not leave the Labour Party (LP) for another party.

Naija News reports that Governor Otti said LP has been rescued from the former chairman, Julius Abure.

In an interview with Arise News, the Governor stated that Abure cannot claim the chairmanship of the party, because the Supreme Court made it clear.

“Today, we have fought and retrieved Labour. I said I will send you the Supreme Court judgement. When you finish reading it, you will know that Abure is just masturbating. He is out. You can declare yourself President of Nigeria. Does that mean you are now the president?” Otti said.

When asked by the anchor, Oseni Rufai, if he would leave the party, he said no.

He explained that he had been to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have been in PDP, APGA and APC. The party that brought me to power is the Labour Party,” he stated.

When pressure, he added, “I’m not God. If there’s no Labour tomorrow.”

He, however, faulted that everyone must align with the ruling party.

“Everybody must not be in APC. This is democracy. And President Bola Tinubu held on to his AD, AC, ACN, before becoming APC. If he was moving, he wouldn’t be president today,” he added.