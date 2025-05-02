2027: ‘We Told Buhari He Is Not Going Anywhere’ – Gov Sule Speaks On CPC Bloc Threats To Leave APC

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed purported threats from former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, and others to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Sule made the clarification while responding to rumours online that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, were threatening to leave the APC after allegedly being sidelined by the Bola Tinubu administration.

However, speaking in Lafia on Friday, Sule stated that those attempting to divide the party’s ranks will not succeed.

According to him, Buhari is not leaving APC, and they told the former President that he was not going anywhere during a recent visit to Kaduna.

He said, “There is nothing like taking CPC away. Our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari is CPC, no other person.

“When he says CPC is with you, CPC is with you and the day he says CPC is not with you CPC is not with you.

“He keeps carrying his 12 million voters along with him anywhere he goes and he is not going anywhere from APC.

“Those trying to take away our good products from the APC will not succeed. They want to take Malami away, but let me tell you that Malami is going nowhere.

“That’s why we recently went to see Buhari in Kaduna and we said Baba you are not going anywhere.”