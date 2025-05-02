2024-2025 Premier League Matchday 35 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Predictions

As the 2024–2025 Premier League season edges closer to its dramatic end, Matchday 35 promises a weekend packed with action, tension, and high-stakes football.

With only four games left for the 2024-2025 Premier League season to end, the margins are razor-thin for teams chasing European qualification, or survival. Note that Liverpool have already secured the league title on matchday 34.

The matchday 35 kicks off with defending champions Manchester City hosting Wolves under the Etihad lights. After losing the league title, Pep Guardiola’s side are locked in a tight Champions League qualification race, and nothing short of a win will do against a Wolves team comfortably mid-table but capable of upsets.

Saturday also brings a key early fixture as Aston Villa host Fulham. Villa have impressed this season and are eyeing a top-four finish, while Fulham, with nothing major left to fight for, may play with the freedom that makes them dangerous.

A flurry of Sunday games includes crucial matchups such as Arsenal vs Bournemouth. Bournemouth will be looking to build on a strong mid-table season, while Arsenal are expected to use the game to cement their second-place finish.

Leicester and Southampton clash in a game that has no concrete value for both teams as they have already sealed their relegation, while Everton face Ipswich Town, another relegation-bound team.

Brighton and Newcastle will square off in what may be a decisive fixture in the battle for a European spot. Meanwhile, Brentford host Manchester United in a must-win for the Red Devils if they are to stay in the Champions League hunt. London rivals West Ham and Tottenham will also lock horns in a potentially explosive derby.

Later in the day, Chelsea take on newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool. The Blues are condemned to win the game if they want to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

Finally, Matchday 35 ends on Monday night with Crystal Palace hosting Nottingham Forest who are pushing to qualify for the Champions League.

Premier League Matchday 35 Fixtures, Kick-Off Times, and Predictions

Friday, May 2

Manchester City vs Wolves – 8 p.m.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Wolves

Saturday, May 3

Aston Villa vs Fulham – 12:30 p.m.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Southampton – 1 p.m.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Southampton

Everton vs Ipswich Town – 1 p.m.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Bournemouth – 5:30 p.m.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth

Sunday, May 4

Brighton vs Newcastle – 2 p.m.

Prediction: Brighton 2-2 Newcastle

Brentford vs Manchester United – 2 p.m.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Man United

West Ham vs Tottenham – 2 p.m.

Prediction: West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

Chelsea vs Liverpool – 4:30 p.m.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Monday, May 5

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest – 8 p.m.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest