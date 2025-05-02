2024-2025 Europa League Top Scorers After Semi-final First-leg: Fernandes Leads

Following the end of the semi-final first-leg fixtures in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes remains the joint-highest goalscorer in the tournament.

Other players occupying the first spot in the Europa League goalscorers chart with seven goals are Olympiacos’ Ayoub El Kaabi and Bodø/Glimt’s Kasper Høgh.

In a thrilling encounter, Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletic Club in Spain. Bruno Fernandes was instrumental in this success, netting a brace, while Casemiro contributed with a well-placed strike.

This dominant performance not only strengthened United’s position in the tie but also highlighted Fernandes’ crucial role in the team’s attacking prowess.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home side faced Bodø/Glimt and emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

As the tournament progresses, Fernandes, El Kaabi, and Høgh proudly lead the goal-scoring chart in the Europa League this season, setting the stage for an exciting finale.

With the second leg of the semi-finals set to take place next Thursday, May 9, the stakes are high, and the hunt for the coveted title intensifies.

Below is the breakdown of the leading scorers in the UEFA Europa League so far:

7 goals – Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), and Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

6 goals – Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe), Malick Fofana (Lyon), and Václav Černý (Rangers)

5 goals – Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Inaki Williams (Athletic Club), and Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)