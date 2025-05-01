Workers Day: Tinubu Acknowledges Economic Hardship, Commits To Addressing Nigeria’s Challenges

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday acknowledged the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians, including rising living costs, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and the pressure on families to make ends meet.

Speaking at the national May Day celebration (Workers’ Day) held at Eagle Square, Abuja, and represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the President recognised the challenges as “real, critical, and requiring definite solutions.”

Naija News reports that he assured Nigerians of his determination to address these issues.

While acknowledging that the global economic climate is challenging, Tinubu highlighted the particularly severe impact on Nigeria’s citizens.

He said, “I am aware of the peculiarities of the economic hardship Nigerians face—rising living costs, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and the loss of livelihoods. These challenges are real and demand definitive solutions, which I am poised to address as your President.”

The President further emphasised his administration’s commitment to tackling these issues with policies aimed at job creation, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and support for the most vulnerable Nigerians.

Tinubu explained that his administration is focused on creating an environment conducive to decent work and poverty alleviation.

He reaffirmed, “The theme demands our collective attention and serves as a stark reminder of the need to create an environment where every worker feels safe, valued, and empowered to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation.”

He added, “This administration is committed to creating such an environment for the common good.”

In addressing the challenges, he reiterated the importance of focusing on economic growth and stability. “It is in this regard that my administration is not only committed but intentional in implementing policies promoting job creation, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and support for the vulnerable,” he said.

The President also stressed that economic progress alone is insufficient. He highlighted the importance of reclaiming civic space, where ideas are exchanged, voices are heard, and change is fostered.

“A vibrant civic space is the cornerstone of democracy,” he remarked.

He continued, “To reclaim this space, we must prioritize transparency, inclusivity, equity, and dialogue. Workers must have the right to organize, advocate, and participate in decision-making processes. Marginalized voices must be amplified—not silenced.”

Tinubu’s address emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening labour protections, improving job security, and ensuring fair treatment for all workers.

He also acknowledged the emerging challenges of technological advancement, environmental hazards, and shifts in work patterns.

He noted that Nigeria is on the brink of joining the Global Coalition for Social Justice, led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), which would ensure Nigeria’s labour system aligns with international best practices.

“The Coalition focuses on six thematic areas: employment creation, social protection, sustainable enterprises, human dignity, addressing inequality, and skill investment—all of which align with our Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians by fighting corruption and ensuring fairness and opportunity for all.

“This administration is committed to improving the lives of everyday Nigerians, fighting corruption that enriches a few at the expense of many, and ensuring fairness and opportunity for all,” he declared.

Earlier in the event, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who represented Minister Dingyadi, emphasised that May Day is not just a celebration but a day of reflection, solidarity, and recommitment to the dignity of labour.

“Dear Nigerian workers, as your Minister of Labour and Employment, your voices are heard, your concerns are valid, and your resilience is deeply respected. This administration is committed to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a new Nigeria,” she said.

She acknowledged the economic hardships facing Nigerians, particularly inflation, unemployment, and inequality, and emphasised that while progress is ongoing, dialogue and an open, protected civic space are essential to overcoming these challenges.

In his conclusion, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to fairness, equity, and justice. “Let us work together for a Nigeria where insecurity gives way to stability, and civic space becomes a beacon of hope,” he said.

The President saluted the dedication, perseverance, and patriotism of Nigerian workers, noting that, united, the nation could achieve a prosperous and equitable future.