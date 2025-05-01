Workers Day: Gov Okpebholo Lauds NLC, TUC, Edo Workers

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has commended the state’s workforce for their dedication to duty and sacrifices.

Naija News reports that Governor Okpebholo said the Nigerian workers’ hard work, resilience, and invaluable contributions were the pillars of the society.

In his Workers Day message on Thursday, Senator Okpebholo commended the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union COngress (TUC) for their relentless advocacy for justice and workers welfare.

He highlighted that his administration has prioritized creating safe and conducive work environments to enhance productivity and well-being, ensuring that workers receive their dues promptly, investing in programs to equip the workforce with skills for the 21st-century economy, and fostering a harmonious relationship between the government, employers, and labor unions.

The statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, read: “The Governor acknowledges the sacrifices made by workers across various sectors, from civil servants and healthcare professionals to teachers, artisans, and entrepreneurs. He appreciates your commitment to excellence and your role in advancing progress and development.

“This year’s May Day celebration is an opportunity to recognize the achievements of Edo State’s workforce and reaffirm the Governor’s commitment to their well-being. Governor Okpebholo acknowledges the challenges faced by workers and assures of continuous efforts to address their concerns.

“The Governor commends the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their advocacy for workers’ rights and social justice.

“As we celebrate this day, Governor Okpebholo encourages all workers to remain dedicated to service and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Edo State.”