Wike Heads To China To Advance Talks On Projects For FCT Satellite Towns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently undertaking an official visit to China to further discussions on essential water infrastructure initiatives designed to enhance access to clean drinking water in the satellite towns of the FCT.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike is presently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on his way to China for a series of important meetings.

During his time in China, the Minister will engage in strategic discussions with leaders of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group.

These discussions are anticipated to expedite the implementation of projects aimed at improving water supply in satellite communities.

This visit follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed in September 2024 during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trip to China.

The agreement, made with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group, is part of a larger effort to enhance both electricity and water infrastructure in the FCT.

President Tinubu has underscored the importance of practical, community-focused development projects and has subsequently allocated ₦50 billion for the enhancement of potable water access in satellite towns such as Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje.

Wike’s trip to China is focused on ensuring the timely execution of the project in accordance with the President’s directives, and he is expected to return to Nigeria next week.