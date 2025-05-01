Why My Heart Has Never Been Broken – Falz

Popular Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has disclosed that he has never been heartbroken.

According to him, he has never been heartbroken because he has never fallen in love with anyone before.

The singer disclosed this while speaking in his latest interview during the inaugural live edition of ‘WithChude’ podcast..

Chude Jideonwo asked; “Did someone break your heart so badly?”

Falz replied “I have never been heartbroken. If you don’t put your legs inside water, can you drown? I haven’t presented my heart that much to be broken. I have been giving small of it ooo.

“But in a romantic way, I have never told somebody ‘I love you’. It is not a sad thing, I’m not devoid of emotion, don’t get it twisted. I have said, oh I really really like you. I just haven’t said ‘I’m in love with you.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, celebrated his wife, Chioma Adeleke, with a lavish party on her 30th birthday.

Naija News reports that the party, which took place on Wednesday night, April 30, 2025, in Atlanta, was attended by friends, family members, and some Nigerian A-list celebrities.

One of the videos making the rounds online captured the moment Davido eulogised his wife, stating that he is unable to explain everything that she meant to him.

He said, “I cant even start to explain what you mean to me. You give me strength, you give me life, you give me wisdom. like my brother said na only you fit give me hmmmm,” he said with a wink, sending the crowd into a frenzy of laughter, cheers, and applause.”

Not stopping at the grand romantic gesture, Davido presented Chioma with a brand-new luxury G-Wagon.