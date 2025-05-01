Why I Returned To APC — Jandor Speaks On Coalition Against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos during the 2023 general elections, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has explained his decision to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a visit to the APC state secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, Jandor was welcomed by the party’s executive council, led by State Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi.

He used the opportunity to express his willingness to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027 and suggested that he might again contest the Lagos governorship on the APC platform.

“This is not our declaration proper, this is just to come and formally inform you of our decision to return home and to the APC family. We are happy to come back to the winning family.

“We have come to join our numerical strength to that of the existing party strength to ensure that we keep winning for Nigerians.

“Our focus is to see how we can dismantle all the gang up in the name of coalition against Mr President and work to return back as President of Nigeria in 2027,” Jandor clarified.

Reflecting on his defection from the APC to the PDP in 2022, Jandor described the move as a calculated step to find space to prove his capacity.

“I’m a man of conviction,” he said. “I don’t just follow the crowd. Our departure from APC then was strategic. Now, we are back—not empty-handed but with political weight.”

He attributed his return to APC to the increasing political manoeuvres aimed at weakening President Tinubu’s prospects in 2027.

“There’s a Yoruba adage: ‘Omo eni o ni se idi bebere ka fi leke si idi omo elomiran’ – Charity begins at home. We must defend our own. Our priority is to ensure President Tinubu’s return in 2027. Every other matter is secondary,” he added.

While he has not formally declared for the next governorship race, Jandor stated that he remains open to contesting if the party supports his ambition.

“I’ve not pulled out of the governorship race. If the party gives us the ticket, we will take it and run with it. But whatever the party decides, we will abide.”

He reiterated his commitment to fully reintegrate into the APC, bringing back with him the same level of political relevance he had before his departure.

APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, while welcoming Jandor back, described the move as timely and strategic for the party.

“All 20 local government and 37 LCDA chairmen were consulted before this reunion. The 2023 elections weren’t our best outing, and we must correct that in 2027,” Ojelabi stated. “With you back, we can erase that record and deliver across all levels.”

He acknowledged Jandor’s influence in Lagos politics and assured him of full reintegration.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a forgiving spirit. Those who previously opposed him are often welcomed and integrated once they return. The door is open, and your step today is the right one.”

Vice Chairman Maiyegun Moshood also applauded Jandor’s return, saying it would help restore the essence of Lagos politics.

“You are passionate about Lagos. Your return strengthens the core of our party,” he noted.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, added that the PDP had been significantly weakened by Jandor’s defection.

“With this move, the PDP is left without a credible governorship candidate. The strength of their party has diminished,” he remarked.