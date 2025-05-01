We Will Rescue Nigeria In 2027 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerian workers that their efforts would not be in vain.

Naija News reports that PDP, in its Workers Day message on its 𝕏 handle by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, commended Nigerian workers for remaining resilient amid economic hardship caused by All Progressives Congress (APC) policies.

PDP highlighted spiraling inflation, rising costs of living, declining purchasing power and unabated insecurity as challenges confronting workers at workplaces.

It read: “On this Workers’ Day 2025, we proudly salute the resilience, dedication, and indomitable spirit of Nigerian workers, the heartbeat of our nation’s progress.

“Your tireless efforts drive Nigeria’s economy, sustain our communities and inspire hope for a brighter future.

“We recognize the immense challenges you face in the workplace, the spiraling inflation, rising costs of living, declining purchasing power, unabated insecurity and increased hardship, due to the flip-flop policies of the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We stand in solidarity with you, as we continue to lead the charge in the patriotic effort ahead of 2027 to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC. We assure that your labour will never be in vain.”