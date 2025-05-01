We Are Working To Reward Workers – FG

The Federal Government has commended Nigerian workers for their sacrifices for the development of the country.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, said Nigerian workers’ tenacity and dedication power the nation across all sectors.

In his Workers Day message, Dingyadi urged workers are labour unions to see the government as partners in the journey to transform the country.

He assured that the government was working to reward the tenacity, sense of purpose, and patriotism of workers in the line of duty.

It read: “I laud your can-do spirit, tenacity, sense of purpose, and patriotism in the line of duty while confronting emerging challenges to the well-being of all citizens.

“The government acknowledges and appreciates your altruism and will keep working earnestly to reward it.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,’ resonates with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to building a better Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on sustainable economic, social, and infrastructure development, driving national progress, peace, and prosperity.

“Hence, as you join your compatriots across the world to mark the Workers’ Day, I enjoin you to keep working with the government as comrades-in-arms, united in purpose, and in defence of our collective heritage towards the realisation of the national agenda of transformation and progress.

“We commend the resilience of your spirit and urge you to embrace the promise of a future shaped by courage and purpose.”