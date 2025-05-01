We Are Deeply Concerned About Your Abuse Of Public Power – PDP Slams Gov Diri Over Sacking Of Political Aides

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Governor Douye Diri’s decision to dismiss some of his political appointees who participated in a rally organised by the NEW Associates.

The NEW Associates is a political group loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking via a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the PDP caretaker committee in the state, Derri Wright, the party described the governor’s action as “an alarming demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness” that runs contrary to democratic principles.

“We strongly condemn the sacking of these political appointees, who identified with the NEW Associates political group and participated in the mega rally held in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,” the statement read.

The PDP further described the move as regrettable, noting that the affected individuals are card-carrying members of the party who played vital roles in securing victory for the PDP during the last governorship election, which returned Governor Diri to office.

The party urged the governor to reconsider the decision in the spirit of internal democracy and party unity, warning that such actions could deepen divisions and weaken the PDP’s cohesion ahead of future elections.

The statement said: “The PDP is deeply concerned about the level of intolerance and abuse of public power exhibited by Governor Diri. It is important to note that neither the government of Bayelsa State nor the treasury of the state belongs personally to Governor Diri.

“Rather, they are public assets that should be used to serve all citizens equitably and without sentiment or emotion. The party is saddened that the sacked aides committed no known offence that would warrant their dismissal.

“Sacking these political aides, who believed in our vision as a party and worked diligently to promote inclusivity and civic engagement, represents a severe breach of trust and an affront to democratic participation, which are alien to the PDP.

“It sends a chilling message to political office holders and citizens alike, discouraging them from aligning with movements that promote positive change and political accountability. Such actions have no place in a democracy and betray the ideals of leadership that we expect from our elected officials.”