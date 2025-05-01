Under-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Tunisia In Group B Opener

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the opening Group B clash at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Akwa United midfielder, Auwal Ibrahim, proved to be the hero of the day, scoring the decisive goal in the 37th minute. His performance not only secured the three points for the Flying Eagles but also earned him the Man of the Match award for his standout display.

Nigeria, aiming for a record-extending eighth Under-20 AFCON title, showed composure and resilience throughout the tense encounter with the Junior Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Despite several attacking efforts from both sides, Ibrahim’s goal stood as the difference in a tightly contested game.

Reacting to the win, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo praised the team via his official 𝕏 account, saying, “Congratulations to our Flying Eagles… always good to start the tournament with a win… unto the next.”

With this victory, Nigeria takes an early lead in Group B and sets a confident tone for their AFCON journey.

The Flying Eagles will now turn their attention to the next group match, which is against the hosts, Morocco, on May 4, as they aim to continue their pursuit of continental glory.