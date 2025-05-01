Tinubu To Visit Anambra On May 8 For Project Inaugurations

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will visit the state on May 8, 2025, to officially inaugurate a series of key projects completed by his administration.

The announcement was made by Governor Soludo during his address to members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Awka, on Thursday.

Soludo revealed that the visit would showcase several important projects, including the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, New Presidential Lodge, and the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka.

“This visit proves that our administration is forging a partnership that works,” Soludo stated, emphasising the significance of the President’s visit as a validation of the developmental strides being made in the state.

In his address, Governor Soludo urged Anambra residents to give President Tinubu a warm and resounding welcome, stressing that the visit was a recognition of the progress achieved under his leadership.

“I urge you all to give Mr. President a resounding welcome,” Soludo said, rallying support for the visit and the inauguration of these key infrastructure projects.