Tinubu Sets Up Committee As Nigeria Hosts AU MSME Forum In June

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sanctioned the formation of an oversight committee tasked with organizing Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union (AU) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Forum, which is set to take place from June 23 to 27 in Abuja.

Naija News understands that this Forum, a key initiative of the African Union Commission established in 2022, aims to enhance the MSME ecosystem across Africa and promote regional trade and value chain integration.

The theme for the 2025 Forum edition is ‘Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa.’

As stated by the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Nigeria is poised to play a pivotal role in continental economic discussions and to pave the way for the advancement of MSMEs across the continent.

The establishment of this oversight committee underscores Nigeria’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and bolstering small businesses as essential components of inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

The committee will oversee meticulous planning and the seamless execution of the Forum, which will include paper presentations, high-level panel discussions, exhibitions, networking opportunities, sponsored side events, MSME pitching competitions, and the recognition of exceptional Nigerian entrepreneurs with awards.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, will lead the committee, which comprises influential figures from various economic sectors, including high-ranking officials and industry leaders.

Notable members include Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism & the Creative Economy; and John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment.

Additionally, the committee will include the Executive Director.

Also serving on the committee are the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi; Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji; MD/CEO of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello; Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odii; President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq; and Deputy Director of the African Union Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anthony N. Alonwu.

The Special Adviser on Job Creation and MSMEs has been designated as the Host Country Coordinator and will fulfill the role of secretary for the committee.

With Nigeria set to host the AU MSME Forum, it joins the ranks of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia, which have successfully organized the previous three editions of this event since its inception.

The upcoming 2025 edition is anticipated to draw entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and development partners from across the continent and beyond, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a regional leader in enterprise development and innovation.

This Forum is particularly timely as Tinubu’s administration continues to emphasize economic diversification, digital transformation, and improved access to finance for small businesses, which are key components of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Hosting the AU MSME Forum is in line with Nigeria’s broader initiatives to enhance intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area and to elevate Nigerian businesses on a continental scale.