‘She Gave Me Life’ – Davido Pulls Out All The Stops To Give Chioma A Grand 30th Birthday

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, celebrated his wife, Chioma Adeleke, with a lavish party on her 30th birthday.

Naija News reports that the party, which took place on Wednesday night, April 30, 2025, in Atlanta, was attended by friends, family members, and some Nigerian A-list celebrities.

One of the videos making the rounds online captured the moment Davido eulogised his wife, stating that he is unable to explain everything that she meant to him.

He said, “I cant even start to explain what you mean to me. You give me strength, you give me life, you give me wisdom. like my brother said na only you fit give me hmmmm,” he said with a wink, sending the crowd into a frenzy of laughter, cheers, and applause.”

Not stopping at the grand romantic gesture, Davido presented Chioma with a brand-new luxury G-Wagon.

Meanwhile, Davido has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, do not plan on having more children at the moment.

The singer explained that he is currently not ready for more children and he also feels that his wife deserves a break after having three kids.

Speaking during a recent episode of Ride Along With Darryl, Davido said, “I don’t want more children now. Me and my wife are taking a break. She needs to get out to work. She wants to do a lot of things like opening her restaurant and launching her spices. I feel she deserves a couple of years off after having 3 kids.”