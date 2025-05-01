Remo Stars To Receive NPFL Title On May 11

Remo Stars will officially receive the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title on Sunday, May 11, following their final home game of the season against Southwest rivals Ikorodu City, as confirmed by the league board.

Having clinched their first-ever NPFL title with three games to spare, Remo Stars triumphed over Niger Tornadoes with a decisive 1-0 victory in front of their home crowd in Ikenne during match-day 35.

The thrilling goal came from substitute Olamilekan Adedayo late in the match, lifting the spirits of fans after a challenging match.

With three matches remaining, Remo Stars is eager to ignite title celebrations again during their last home encounter with Ikorodu City on matchday 37.

“We have three matches left, and we already have a champion. An agreement has been made for them to be crowned during their final home game,” stated NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye.

“Remo Stars has showcased exceptional performance this season, including more away wins than any other club, reflecting their thorough preparation and determination.”

Before their grand title presentation, Remo Stars will face El-Kanemi Warriors away on match-day 36 and end their season with a match against Bayelsa United on May 18.

“In line with our commitment to align with global football calendars, we aim to facilitate our players’ opportunities for trials during the off-season without complications,” Elegbeleye added.

For their remarkable achievements this season, Remo Stars will also receive a substantial prize of N200 million, representing a 33.3 per cent increase.