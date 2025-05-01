Raphinha Breaks Lionel Messi’s Record At Barcelona

Barcelona forward, Raphinha, has broken a longstanding club record previously held by legendary captain, Lionel Messi.

Raphinha reached this milestone during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan, which ended in a 3-3 draw at the Olympic Stadium in Cataluny on Wednesday night.

Despite facing a daunting 2-0 deficit early in the game, the Brazilian winger played a crucial role in his team’s comeback. He showcased his playmaking abilities by providing a superb assist for his team’s second goal in the 38th minute.

He executed a perfectly cushioned header that set up Ferran Torres, who finished deftly from close range, bringing Barcelona back into contention.

With this performance, Raphinha recorded his eighth assist of the current Champions League season, complementing his impressive tally of 12 goals in just 13 appearances.

His total of 20 goal contributions has now surpassed Lionel Messi’s previous club record of 19 contributions in a single Champions League campaign, a record set during the 2011-2012 season.

Adding to the excitement of his standout performance, Raphinha nearly extended his record further in the second half with a stunning strike from outside the box that resulted in a heart-stopping moment for fans, hitting the crossbar and keeping the score level.

This season, Raphinha has been in sensational form for Barcelona, contributing a remarkable total of 51 goals across all competitions in 51 appearances, solidifying his impact and importance within the team as they aim for glory on multiple fronts.