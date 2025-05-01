Qatar National Team Appoints Julen Lopetegui As New Coach

The Qatar national football team has officially announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, the former head coach of Real Madrid, as their new manager.

Julen Lopetegui’s appointment comes after negotiations with French coach Christophe Galtier did not yield a satisfactory agreement for the coveted role.

Lopetegui, who was available as a free agent, signed his contract on Thursday, May 1st.

In an official statement released by the Qatar Football Association, it was confirmed that Lopetegui would succeed fellow Spaniard Luis Garcia as the head coach of the national team. His contract extends until 2027.

Lopetegui has accepted the challenge of guiding the Qatar national team as they strive for qualification in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his extensive experience in coaching elite clubs and national teams, including his previous stints with the Spain national team, the Basque coach is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and tactical expertise to the squad as they prepare for their remaining games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Note that Julen Lopetegui who has coached West Ham United, Wolves, Porto, and Real Madrid B team, won the Europa League title with Sevilla. He has won the under-19 and the under-20 European Championships with Spain youth teams.