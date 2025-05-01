Presidency Confirms Tinubu’s Two-day Visit To Katsina

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Katsina State on Friday for a two-day official visit.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

During the visit, the President will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state.

He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre and a 24KM dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja.

Recall that the Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu-Zango, had earlier disclosed Tinubu’s visit during a press briefing in Katsina on Wednesday.

He confirmed that President Tinubu would inaugurate two significant projects during his visit.

The two major projects to be commissioned include the Eastern Bypass, which spans from Dutsin-ma Road, passing through Kano and Daura Roads, and concludes at Yandaki in Kaita Local Government Area.

Additionally, the President will commission the newly established Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, a project aimed at boosting the state’s agricultural sector.

Salisu-Zango also noted that the visit provides an opportunity for the state to discuss some of its ongoing challenges, particularly in relation to security.

The state has faced escalating security concerns, and the commissioner emphasised that the President’s visit would allow for direct dialogue on these issues.