Photos: Former EFCC Chairman, Bawa Visits Buhari In London

The immediate past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has paid a visit to former President, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Naija News reports that Bawa, the youngest person to have led the EFCC, visited Buhari on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, but the purpose of the visit was not disclosed.

Bawa goes into history as the first non-police officer to head the anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a ₦1 billion lawsuit filed against former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, regarding the difficulties arising from the 2023 Naira redesign policy.

Naija News reports that the judge ruled the case was dismissed due to the plaintiff’s failure to pursue it diligently.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Ekwo expressed his belief that the plaintiff had intentionally neglected his case, as evidenced by his repeated absences from court without legal representation or any valid justification.

The plaintiff, identified in the case as FHC/ABJ/CS/418/2023, had accused the former President, the Attorney General of the Federation, the former CBN governor, the CBN, and two commercial banks of causing him significant hardships during the Naira redesign process