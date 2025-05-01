Pep Guardiola Speaks On Arsenal Vs PSG, Barcelona Vs Inter Milan UCL Games

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration for the thrilling Champions League semi-final matches involving Arsenal, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Inter Milan, and FC Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola, whose team didn’t make it out of the league phase of the Champions League this season, described this week’s encounters as “unbelievable.”

On Tuesday evening, PSG secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, setting the stage for a tense return leg in Paris.

The following night, Inter Milan and Barcelona delivered a spectacular showdown, resulting in a dramatic 3-3 draw that left fans on the edge of their seats.

In a press conference on Thursday, Guardiola shared his thoughts on the enthralling draw between Barcelona and Inter, saying: “I was genuinely surprised by how captivating the game was. The level of competition and skill displayed by both sides was exceptional.”

He emphasized the impact of such high-calibre matches, stating, “Thanks to these types of games, stadiums will never, ever be empty, and our business will thrive. The passion and commitment showcased on the pitch resonate with fans, ensuring continued support for the sport.”

Guardiola further noted, “I am simply grateful for both semi-finals, as each was remarkable in its own right, particularly the match we witnessed yesterday. It’s a testament to the quality of football being played at this level.”

Looking ahead, Inter Milan will welcome Barcelona for the second leg of their tie next Tuesday, while Arsenal will travel to Parc des Princes the following Wednesday, with both teams eager to advance to the final.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming fixtures, Pep Guardiola added, “Next Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be incredible. We are witnessing four outstanding teams that truly deserve their place in this prestigious competition.”