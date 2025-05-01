Panic Grips Maiduguri As Multiple Explosions Rock Giwa Barracks

Residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, were thrown into a state of panic early Thursday morning as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks, causing widespread alarm.

The explosions, which began at approximately 12:05 am, sent shockwaves through the vicinity, forcing residents out of their homes. Loud blasts and red flares lit up the sky around the barracks, heightening the sense of fear in the area.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, residents confirmed that the blasts originated from the armoury area of the Giwa Barracks.

A local resident, Rakiya Garba who spoke with Punch, described the situation, saying, “We are safe, but we are in fear. The explosion is coming from inside the barracks. It is not an attack because we are not hearing gunshots. However, it has been a sporadic explosion.”

She also mentioned that fire service personnel were present at the scene, with sirens heard throughout the area as they worked to contain the situation.

In response to the growing concerns, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, addressed the public, urging calm and patience.

He confirmed that the explosions were caused by a fire that erupted at the Giwa Barracks armoury and dismissed reports that speculated it was an attack by Boko Haram.

Kadafur further encouraged residents to remain indoors, assuring them that security operatives were actively managing the situation.