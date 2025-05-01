Panic As Nigerian Stylist, Ejiro Mysteriously Goes Missing After Joining Prayer Group

A Nigerian stylist known as Ejiro, has reportedly been missing for over two weeks with no traces to her whereabouts.

Naija News reports that an entrepreneur identified as Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi had in a social media post raised an alarm concerning Ejiro’s sudden disappearance.

Harry-Ngonadi said Ejiro had joined a social media special prayer group after which she reportedly closed her thriving business, sold all her possessions, and left home without a trace.

She further pleaded with the public to assist with vital information about Ejiro’s whereabouts, adding that she intends to take legal action.

She wrote, “WHERE IS EJIRO, CEO @stylebyejiro? Few weeks ago, my heart was troubled about two amazing ladies who were close to me and suddenly disappeared, and one of them is Ejiro. I have been praying intensely for both ladies, and my heart wasn’t at rest concerning Ejiro, especially. I tried calling and sending messages but to no avail. I reached out to her family, and what I heard was troubling, but I decided to carry out my personal investigations.

“I was told she joined a prayer group here on social media and ever since she joined them, Ejiro’s life and business went down hill until she closed up completely, sold everything she own and disappeared in thin air..

“Weeks ago was her birthday, and like previous birthdays, I called to pray with her, I haven’t been able to reach her till date. Please, anyone with any vital information should reach out to me because I intend to take this up legally. Ejiro needs help. Please pray for her. #whereisejiro”

Amidst Ejiro’s disappearance, popular food content creator and influencer, Sisi Yemmie, in a post via 𝕏 wrote, “Apparently there are a couple of groups on instagram/social media that lures successful women (9ja) under the name of religion, makes them turn their backs to their families, takes over their business and properties and you never see these women again… things dey occur.”