Oshiomhole Clarifies Comments On Politicians’ Sins Getting Forgiven By Joining APC

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has denied claims that he stated that anyone who decamps to the All Progressives Congress (APC), will have their sins forgiven.

He stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the 28th Founders Day Lecture of the Independent Television and Radio, with the theme: Nigeria, where are we going?

He stated that he was trying to explain to a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member whose surname was “Iluobe” meaning I do no wrong, when he defected to the APC.

The Senator said he was only trying to tell him to maintain his surname now that he has joined the APC, adding that ever since then, people have twisted it to mean that he told him that his sins have been forgiven now that he is now in the APC.

Speaking on the gale of defection currently hitting the PDP, Oshiomhole faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for criticising ex Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for decamping to the APC.

He argued that Atiku has no right to criticise the defectors, adding that decamping from one party to another is his stock in trade.

The lawmaker stated that if the situation is to his favour, he will not complain but if it goes otherwise, it becomes an issue of discourse.