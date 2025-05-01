NPFL To Be Best League In Africa – Chairman Elegbeleye

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, believes the league is on the path to becoming the best in Africa.

Gbenga Elegbeleye said this is possible due to the significant progress made by the league’s board over the last three seasons.

The NPFL has experienced notable structural improvements in recent years which has pushed the league to the 12th place in Africa according to the five-year ranking established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which dictates the number of clubs each member association may enter into its various club football competitions.

As the 2024-2025 season approaches nears its end, with Remo Stars securing their inaugural title with three matches remaining, Elegbeleye emphasized the board’s commitment to delivering a flawless conclusion to the season.

Elegbeleye said, “My message to the clubs and all Nigerians is that we are fully prepared for the task ahead. We are dedicated to running a seamless and smooth league right up to the final matchday.

“I am heartened by the trust and appreciation that Nigerians are showing towards our efforts. I firmly believe that our best days are still ahead of us; our commitment to continuous improvement will ultimately position Nigeria as home to the finest league in Africa.”

Over the past three seasons, the NPFL has not only introduced an increase in prize money but has also established a reliable competition calendar that runs from August to May.

“We made a commitment three years ago to reward the league winner with N100 million, and we fulfilled that promise”, he said. “Last season, we elevated the prize to N150 million, and this season we are proud to announce that the winner will receive N200 million.

“Our aim is to keep ascending at a geometric rate. The more we enhance the league, the more appealing it becomes to sponsors and fans alike.”

In his efforts to align the NPFL with global standards, Elegbeleye noted, “We have taken decisive steps to synchronize our league calendar with that of the wider football world.

“This alignment enables our players who aspire to attend trials during the off-season to do so without the concern of appearing unfaithful to their clubs. It also allows clubs to secure replacements efficiently when their best players go for opportunities abroad.”

According to the current CAF rankings, Nigeria is entitled to have two teams compete in the preliminary rounds of both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Elegbeleye expressed concern regarding the performance of Nigerian clubs on the continental stage. “My primary concern right now is that our clubs are competing in Africa but are failing to make significant impacts.

“We must tackle this challenge head-on; this is the next objective I am prioritizing. Winning the league should not be followed by offloading your star players.”