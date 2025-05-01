NNPC Asks Staff With 1-Year To Retire To Resign

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reportedly advised about 200 staff who have one year to retire to resign.

Naija News reports that the development followed the ‘sack’ of the Group Managing Directors of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries. They were relieved of their duties on Wednesday.

According to the Nation, a comprehensive list of the affected 200 staff had yet to be made available, but the staff already knew their fate.

“What happened is that apart from Bala Wunti (former head of NAPIMS) and the three GMDs of the refineries, NNPCL asked staff who have just one year in service to retire,” an inside source told the Nation.

Another source on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that “Bala Wunti was not sacked but retired. He was also due to retire next year.”

NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, has yet to confirm the report.

The NNPCL Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, was said to have sacked Wunti and the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refinery, Onoja, from their duties in his reshuffling of the management of the company.

Ojulari had a few days after assuming office, made some similar changes.

On April 4, he announced the appointment of an eight-man management team.