Nigeria’s Prosperity Will Come Only With Right Leaders – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said Nigeria would achieve its prosperity only with righ leadership.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde urged citizens to change their mentality on leadership recruitment in the country.

He stated this at the grand finale of the Oyo State Youth Summit 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Makinde faulted views that foreign powers were behind Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“Some people would talk about a conspiracy theory; that Nigeria is being held down by advanced countries, but we need to remember that some people over there who came here when the rich culture of the land had not been destroyed, they still say, Oh, we went to Nigeria then and it was the best place in the world to live.

“Nigeria’s right to prosperity is achievable, so the right mentality is that we must rise,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor stated that immediately Nigeria gets leadership right, everything would change.

“Once we get our structure and leadership right, when we have leaders who see the potential in the country, then see the need for the country to focus more on education and other opportunities,” he stated.

Governor Makinde also urged youths to embrace opportunities that abound in the country through entrepreneurship.

“We must not be taken unaware; we must be well-informed and lean towards entrepreneurship,” he urged.

He assured Oyo State youths that his administration would continue to support them to unlock their potential.

He emphasised that entrepreneurship, education and intensive production would lead to economic prosperity in Nigeria, with right leadership.