Nigeria Grappling With Unemployment, Underemployment – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has decried Nigeria’s high rate of unemployment.

Naija News reports that Obi noted that Nigeria has an unemployment and under-employment rate of over 35%, and youth unemployment and under-employment rate of over 45%, the highest rate globally.

In his Workers Day message on Thursday, the former presidential candidate stated that the nation’s unemployment fuels insecurity, criminality and other social vices plaguing the country.

He commended Nigerian workers for their sacrifices and dedication towards building the nation despite the harsh economic environment occasioned by federal government policies.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged the government to prioritize employment creation and good welfare for workers.

It read: “On this International Worker’s Day, we celebrate the tireless efforts of our Nigerian workers, whose unwavering commitment and immense contributions drive our nation’s growth and development. A day like this offers us the opportunity to appreciate every Nigerian worker at different levels of government, across different agencies, private industries and business sectors – your legitimate labours form the energy that propels our nation.

“The struggles and harsh realities facing our dear workers in our nation, presently contending with severe economic and political challenges, are obvious. Despite these very challenging times, our Nigerian workers have continued to show resilience and commitment to the nation’s growth.

“Notwithstanding the recent reconfiguration of our economic indices, the reality is that today, Nigeria has unemployment and under-employment rate of over 35% and youth unemployment and under-employmemt rate of over 45% which is one of the highest globally, fueling all sorts of criminality and social vices.

“Aggressive investment in the productive population remains the best and fastest route to bridging this shortage of well-trained workers and moving our nation from consumption to production. This, as I have consistently maintained, we can achieve by investing in education, health and fighting poverty through job creation and support for small businesses.

“As a nation, we must create an environment that fosters growth, provides opportunities, and ensures fair compensation. We must recognize the dignity of labour and promote a culture of respect and appreciation for all workers.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to moving the nation from consumption to production. We remain committed to our struggle to create a society that recognises and rewards productivity, integrity, and honest labour. Let us continue to work together towards a brighter future, where every worker can thrive and where their talents and skills will match their opportunities in life.”