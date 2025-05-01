NBA Condemns Governors Owing Minimum Wage Amid Hardship

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has faulted governors who have yet to pay the ₦70,000 minimum wage passed into law.

Naija News reports that NBA’s President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), said Nigerian workers are struggling with severe hardship while contributing to the nation’s development.

In his Workers Day message on Thursday, Osigwe stated that political leaders must prioritize the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers.

He decried the hardship Nigerian workers face every day in their service to the nation. He noted that celebrating workers should include addressing the challenges they face at the workplace and poor welfare.

NBA further urged private employers to prioritize the well-being of their staff. He assured the NBA’s commitment to advocating for Nigerian workers’ rights and better welfare.

It read: “This is a day to particularly honour the resilience, hard work, and sacrifice of Nigerian workers who remain the unsung heroes of our national development and nation-building.

“We celebrate the vital role workers play in sectors of our national life. Their dedication sustains our economy, institutions, and daily lives.

“Beyond celebration, today presents an opportunity for sober reflection. Far too many Nigerian workers still face harsh economic realities, unsafe working conditions, job insecurity, and pay that falls far short of the rising cost of living. It is therefore not enough to offer praise without concrete action. They deserve a living wage and many more benefits.

“We therefore call on governments at all levels to take urgent steps to fully implement the National Minimum Wage Act. It is unconscionable that workers who give their best to the country are left to grapple with poverty-level wages. A living wage is not a privilege, it is a constitutional and legal entitlement of workers. It is in fact a critical component of human dignity and social justice.

“We also urge employers, both in the public and private sectors to imbibe good labour practices, ensure safety in workplaces , and create environments where workers can thrive without fear of exploitation, intimidation or discrimination.

“Members of the legal profession are committed to promoting the rights of workers and advocating for the enforcement of laws that guarantee equitable and humane labour conditions. A just society must be one in which the contributions of its workers are met with fairness, protection, and opportunity.

“Happy Workers’ Day to all Nigerian workers. May your work be valued, your rights respected, and your voices amplified.”