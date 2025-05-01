May Your Efforts Continue To Yield Fruits – First Lady Tells Workers

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the efforts of Nigerian workers in the development of the country across all sectors.

Naija News reports that Senator Tinubu said Nigerian workers remained the backbone and driving force behind the nation’s growth in all sectors.

In her Workers Day message, released by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady expressed gratitude to Nigerian workers for their commitment to nation-building.

Mrs. Tinubu said: “On this special Workers’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building. May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

“This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress.

“I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds.”