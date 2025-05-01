May Day: Tinubu, First Lady Hail Workers’ Role In Nation-Building

As Nigeria mark the 2025 edition of Workers’ Day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Nigerian workers.

In a post shared via his official @officialABAT handle on 𝕏, the president acknowledged the vital contributions of the country’s workforce to national development and economic progress.

The President wrote: “To every Nigerian worker, Happy Workers’ Day. You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth. Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

He further wrote: “Here’s to everyone – young and old, entrepreneur or employee, in the private or public sector – whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation. Happy Workers’ Day, Nigeria.”

Also taking to 𝕏, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrated Nigerian workers for their resilience and efforts in building the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute, she wrote: “On this special Workers’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building. May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.”

She continued: “This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress.

“I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds.”

Workers’ Day is celebrated annually on May 1 as a tribute to the workforce and a platform to advocate for improved working conditions, social justice, and fair labour practices.