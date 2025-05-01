May Day: Okpebholo Increases Edo Workers’ Minimum Wage, Promises Robust Welfare

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has raised the minimum wage for workers in Edo State from ₦70,000 to ₦75,000 in an effort to enhance their quality of life.

The governor announced this increase during his May Day address at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude for the contributions of Edo State workers to the state’s growth and development, affirming that his administration will continually seek to improve the welfare of its workforce.

Okpebholo emphasised that Workers’ Day serves as a significant occasion to recognise the diligent men and women who propel the state forward while providing for their families with dignity and resilience.

He said, “Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to Edo workers. We believe this will make a real difference, and in return, we count on your renewed dedication as we build a better Edo together.

“Since assuming office, my administration has remained fully committed to the welfare of our workers. One of our first actions in office was to convert many casual workers, including over 1,000 cleaners who, for years, had no job security, into the core civil service, giving them stability and peace of mind.

“We hired 500 new teachers to ease classroom pressure and help students learn better. We are also reviewing the casual status of over 3,000 Edo State teachers for possible full employment because their efforts will shape our children’s future.

“We approved the recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical staff for our state hospitals and regularised 126 contract staff at Edo State Specialist Hospital. These steps not only strengthen our health system but also improve job stability for health professionals.”

The governor announced to the public that his administration has resolved the outstanding salary arrears owed to the staff of Edo State Polytechnic, along with various other measures implemented to enhance the welfare of workers.

Furthermore, he stated that in the judiciary, his administration has ensured that judges whose appointments were previously delayed have been duly sworn in and are now effectively fulfilling their responsibilities.

“To show our commitment doesn’t end at retirement, we have also approved health insurance coverage for our retirees because we believe that our responsibility to workers doesn’t end when they leave active service,” the Edo State Governor noted.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the timely payment of salaries and pensions, steady recruitment to improve service delivery, staff welfare and development, and the fair and dignified treatment of Edo workers.

“As we mark this day, I join President Bola Tinubu and my fellow governors in wishing all Nigerian workers a peaceful and fulfilling celebration. Your efforts shape our nation and lay the foundation for a better tomorrow,” he added.

Reacting, the Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Edo State chapter, Comrade Bernard Egwekhide, praised Governor Okpebholo for his development and execution of commendable policies and programs designed to ease the hardships faced by workers and pensioners in Edo.

He remarked that the theme, ‘Reclaiming the Civil Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,’ is both relevant and thought-provoking, as it addresses the significant challenges confronting Nigerian workers due to the prevailing economic difficulties.

Egwekhide expressed gratitude to the Okpebholo administration for its commitment to the welfare of Edo workers and for implementing measures that have largely allowed workers in the state to exercise their civil rights.

“Just within six months in office, you have done excellently well for Edo State. Your performance is beyond our expectations as workers,” he said.

Naija News reports that guests at the event included the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Blessing Agbebaku; Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff, Gani Audu; Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa; former Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; APC State Chairman, Jaret Tenebe; party leaders; labour leaders; and Edo State workers, among others.