‘Lamine Yamal Used Painkillers In Barcelona Vs Inter Milan UCL Match’

Barcelona’s youngster, Lamine Yamal, reportedly played in the club’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg on Wednesday, April 30, after taking painkillers.

Ahead of the game, there was a moment of concern when Lamine Yamal experienced discomfort in his leg after taking a shot during warm-ups. He briefly left the field to undergo a medical examination but was deemed fit to play by the medical staff.

Despite the scare, Yamal displayed no signs of distress during the match, delivering a man-of-the-match performance.

Reports from Esport3 indicate that the discomfort was related to his right quadriceps, and it appears he received a pain-relieving injection to manage the issue while playing.

However, both Yamal and manager Hansi Flick maintained a positive outlook post-match, with Yamal downplaying the injury and Flick expressing satisfaction with his fitness levels.

Looking ahead, Barcelona are likely to implement significant rotations in their upcoming match against Real Valladolid.

Following two intense games against Real Madrid and Inter, Barcelona are faced with the task of beating Inter to qualify for the Champions League final and maintaining their top spot in the Spanish La Liga.

Given the circumstances, there may be an inclination to rest Yamal this time around for the Inter clash.

Thuram shared his thoughts following Yamal’s impressive performance in the Champions League, where Barcelona drew 3-3.

Meanwhile, after the 3-3 draw with FC Barcelona, Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram was asked whether Lamine Yamal was the best player in the world.

Thuram responded: “I don’t think so. The best players in the world are French, and the second best are Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Yamal is perhaps the third.”

Thuram acknowledged the challenge of containing a player like Yamal, stating, “You can’t stop players like that on your own; it requires teamwork. Double-marking him? Maybe you need eleven players…”