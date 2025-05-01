Just In: Missing Police Operative Found Dead In Lagos

Tragedy struck in Festac Town, Lagos State, following the discovery of the body of a police inspector, Bishop Clement, who was declared missing last week.

Clement, a serving officer in the Nigeria Police Force, was last seen on April 23, 2025, after leaving home for work. His lifeless body was found days later at Second Rainbow, a location within the Festac axis, sparking concerns and grief within the community.

A Police Wireless Message that had circulated among divisions and formations across Lagos detailed the inspector’s disappearance and was issued following a formal complaint by his wife.

According to the signal, referenced AB: 2680/LS/AP/VOL.1/146, Clement’s wife had reported that her husband, identified as AP/No. 352498, failed to return home and had remained unreachable via his two known mobile phone numbers.

The internal police message, signed by the Commissioner of Police (Finance and Administration) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area B, Apapa, read in part: “Be informed that on 23/04/2025 at about 1500hrs, information was received from the wife of AP/NO. 352498 Insp. Bishop Clement ‘M’… that her husband has not yet returned home since he left for work, and his mobile phone numbers 08062389359 and 08058981999 have not been reachable. Request assistance in circulating the information to other divisions/formations for possible trace of his whereabouts. If seen, inform mine for necessary action.”

As of press time, the Lagos State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement confirming the cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

Community members and fellow officers have expressed shock over the development, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Clement’s death.