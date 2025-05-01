JAMB Not Demanding Money To Reschedule Candidates Who Missed 2025 UTME Exam – Spokesperson

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied any link to a body demanding the payment of ₦15,700 to reschedule the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who missed their scheduled time.

JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said scammers are the ones behind the activity.

He revealed that the scammers are demanding that affected candidates pay the said amount to account number 8520641017, linked to Sterling Bank, to reschedule the missed UTME.

The JAMB Spokesperson, however, clarified that the fraudulent account with the name “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw” is not linked to the examination body and is being operated by fraudulent persons.

He urged members of the public to disregard the message and the demand in its entirety while calling on Sterling Bank to also take action.

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME. Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretence of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“Let us be unequivocal: this is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics. The individuals behind this scheme have no affiliation with JAMB or any legitimate government agency.

“The account details provided in these communications are entirely fictitious and bear no connection to any official processes; they exist solely for the purpose of perpetrating fraud. We call upon Sterling Bank to take immediate and decisive action against this criminal activity,” he said.

Naija News reports that the Spokesperson also disclosed that JAMB has reported the matter to security agencies, who are following up to apprehend those behind the deceitful acts.

He explained that JAMB does not reschedule examinations for candidates who miss their scheduled tests due to reasons unrelated to the Board’s actions, adding that only those who were unable to sit for their exams due to the Board’s actions would be rescheduled at no extra cost.

“However, for candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination, we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“Those without discrepancies will be invited to retake the examination at no cost—NO PAYMENTS REQUIRED.

“It is imperative to understand that JAMB does not charge any fees for examinations after a candidate has completed their registration.

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not succumb to these fraudulent schemes. Protect yourselves and report any suspicious activity immediately,” the statement concluded.