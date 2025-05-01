‘It Was Loveless’ – Bovi Speaks On Having Difficult Relationship With His Late Father

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has stated that negativity was the only thing he inherited from his late father.

Naija News reports that Bovi made this known during the inaugural live edition of the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

While discussing his frosty relationship with his late father, who passed away in February 2025, the comedian said negative energy is a pattern in his family.

Bovi said he had detached himself from his father to put an end to the family trend that seemed like a curse.

According to him, the relationship with his late father was loveless, but he forgave him and took care of him before his death.

He said, “What made the relationship with my late father difficult is what they call family patterns or what the church calls ‘generational curses’.

“My father gave me what he had, and what he had was a lot of negative energy. That was given to him as well. I have chosen to be the stop.

“When I used to tell that story, I was used to playing the victim, talking about the loveless relationship. I was speaking from a very bitter place.

“But long before he passed, I had already forgiven him. He was sick from 2021 till he passed; I and my siblings were taking care of him. And I was taking care of him with all the love. I didn’t struggle to take care of him.”