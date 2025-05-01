‘I’m Not Hypnotized Or Kidnapped’ – Ejiro Explains Her Absence

Nigerian stylist, Ejiro, who was rumoured missing, has denied any such reports, saying her absence from social media and public life is an intentional decision.

The socialist gave the update in an Instagram video following earlier concerns about her whereabouts and well-being.

Naija News recalls that an entrepreneur identified as Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, had in a social media post, raised an alarm concerning Ejiro’s sudden disappearance.

Harry-Ngonadi said Ejiro had joined a social media special prayer group, known as Abba’s Heart Ministry, after which she reportedly closed her thriving business, sold all her possessions, and left home without a trace.

She further pleaded with the public to assist with vital information about Ejiro’s whereabouts, adding that she intends to take legal action.

However, Ejiro in the video, said she was never missing, kidnapped or coerced into doing anything against her will as earlier widely reported.

She explained that she had been unaware of the search for her because her social media accounts had been disabled.

The stylist clarified that she intentionally cut off her family and friends because she needed her personal space.

She recounted an incident where she met with her siblings in late January after they began searching for her, which escalated into harassment of her friends and multiple police reports.

“I am actually Ejiro, the most talked about Ejiro online currently, the acclaimed missing lady, and I am here to talk about the alleged kidnapping, debt, cajole, and all that people have been talking about.

“First off, I am alive and well, I was never kidnapped, cajoled, or hypnotised like some people said. I am actually addressing this a bit late because Instagram disabled my account, so I have been off social media for a while.

“I was just recently notified that there was a search for me, a manhunt on NHN’s page saying I am missing and all that, accusing the innocent. I am truly shocked and surprised, and I just had to address it this evening.

“There is nothing wrong with me, I am not missing. My old line was actually up until January 4, my family could reach me whenever they could. I just distance myself from them because I wanted to be alone due to family issues.

“I do not want to bring most of them here, and personal issues with myself. So, distancing myself from my family, I do not see it as a big deal. I went to meet them sometime at the end of January because my brother and my younger sister were all over the place, accusing people, looking for me, so I had to go meet them.

“I went to my younger sister’s store in Abuja and due to that confrontation, it led to several issues, they harassed my friends, it was a lot of things that we ended up in three police stations and every police station we went throughout the case said first off I am not a child, I am an adult over 18 years and I can do whatever I want to do and there is no case there,” she narrated.

Why I Closed My Business

Ejiro also denied the allegation that the leader of the prayer group, Joy Solomon, forced her to close her business.

According to her, it was a personal decision due to psychological breakdowns that informed her decision to shut down her business.

She said allegations that the group’s founder had instructed her to close her business are “embarrassing and unfounded”.

“And I told them to back off, thinking that everything had ended. I changed my number because I just wanted to start my life over again, and now I have seen several allegations about me, and I am just surprised. I shut down my own business, my own homegrown business.

“A business I grew by myself, not with my father’s money or my mother’s money. I grew the business for almost eight years, and I was having a lot of psychological breakdowns. And I decided to take a step back from my own business, and now they are accusing Prophet Joy of telling me to shut down my business, and I am surprised.

“It is my own business, I can decide what to do with it. Pastor Enoh Jerry can testify, I was having a breakdown. It was a milestone birthday for me, and I was having a breakdown. I knew I had to take a step down from that job.

“It is annoying and I am disappointed that I have to come on here and start explaining my own life to everybody, but because this is what it is, I have to just clarify things, not because of me but for every other person involved in this.

“I took a step back from my fashion business towards the end of 2023, and I do not think I owe anybody any explanation for that. I explained to my siblings that I am taking time off from the business, but it is nobody’s business.

“Let’s assume that the allegations of me giving out my things are true, how is that anybody’s business? But even at that, I left that one aside… This is very embarrassing for me to come on live and start talking about things like this.”

I Feel Embarrassed

The stylist narrated that she feels exposed, embarrassed and disgraced over reports which declared her missing.

She said she’s alive, well and in her proper senses, and any allegation that she has been hypnotized or forced to take some actions are false.

“For me, I feel very exposed, embarrassed, disgraced. I cannot believe that I am all over the internet, and if one has to be famous for this, missing, and I am surprised with all the rubbish they have said, and I know that even coming live to talk about this would not clarify anything.

“Because people would still go about saying what they want to say, but I just needed to clarify that I am alive and well, not cajoled by anybody, not hypnotised. What else have they said? Because I just joined social media, and I have seen all sorts. Seriously, at this point, I think that people are doing me dirty. This is not fair,” she said.