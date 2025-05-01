‘I’ll Let The Public Know’ – Niger State Deputy Governor Breaks Silence On Resignation Rumours

Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, has denied claims that he is planning to resign from office, amid growing political tension with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Naija News reports that Garba’s clarification follows reports of a simmering feud between the two leaders over alleged marginalisation, the fallout from the APC consensus list for the November 2025 local government elections, and internal party wrangling.

In a message to SaharaReporters on Wednesday night, Garba stated, “Thanks for reaching me; however, I am not resigning as speculated. If there’s anything to the contrary, I will let the public be aware.”

His comments come amid widespread speculation that he had begun relocating from his official residence and was preparing to formally tender his resignation upon Governor Bago’s return from an overseas trip.

Tensions between the two leaders reportedly escalated after Garba’s preferred candidate for the Shiroro Local Government chairmanship, Babangida Wasa Kudo, was replaced with Isyaku Bawa on the APC consensus list — a move seen as a snub by Garba’s supporters.

The governor was accused of ignoring the preferences of the deputy governor and stakeholders from the Shiroro axis, despite accommodating choices made by other political leaders.

Protests later erupted in Shiroro LGA, with residents accusing Governor Bago of disrespecting the deputy. “We supported Bago in 2023 because of Garba. If the governor doesn’t listen to us, we will deal with him in the future,” said Ahmed Sarki Chukuba, Youth Leader of Kwaki/Chukuba Ward.

Sources say the strained relationship began shortly after Bago and Garba assumed office in May 2023. A leaked audio recording of Garba allegedly criticising Bago’s leadership reportedly deepened the division.

Recent developments—including a reported reduction in Garba’s monthly office allocation from ₦50 million to ₦20 million, and the reassignment of key duties to the Deputy Chief of Staff, who is the governor’s younger brother—have further fuelled tensions.

At a public event in Minna on April 23, 2025, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, appeared to reference the crisis, saying:

“You need a high dose of patience to be a deputy governor.”

Earlier, Garba’s Press Secretary, Unmulkhatumi Abdullahi Kuta, dismissed reports of his boss stepping down. “The deputy governor is in his official residence as we speak, and there’s no plan for him to resign,” she said.