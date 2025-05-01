I Will Take Out My Father If He Threatens Nigeria’s Interest – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that he is not mobilising against the present administration, but simply concerned about prevailing security issues and the general condition of the country.

Speaking in a press conference in Kano, he asserted that he is standing up against any individual or action that poses a threat to Nigeria’s interests.

He argued that even if his father stands against the good of the nation he would take him out because Nigeria is important.

He said, “Yes. I am not mobilising against the present administration. This is not about the present administration or power.

“It is about Nigeria’s economic and social conditions. Are you happy with the current situation? If you are not, let’s work together to find solutions. But if you are happy, it is okay.

“Go ahead and do ‘Emi lo kan’ which means it’s my turn. Look, this very trivialisation is a very serious threat to the existence of Nigeria.

“It is not about one is against the government of Nigeria, I am against anybody if Nigeria’s interest is threatened. Even if that person is my father, I will take him out because Nigeria is more important than that relationship.

“I went to university and got educated. I can face anyone anywhere in the world with confidence because of what Nigeria did for me. I want that opportunity for every young Nigerian.

“It doesn’t exist now. This is what some of us are fighting for. If you say it is because of this or that, I can say thank you.”